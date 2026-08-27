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Ayed Yousef Supports Dalia Mubarak After Her Retirement Announcement Despite Their Past Dispute
Ayed Yousef Supports Dalia Mubarak After Her Retirement Announcement Despite Their Past Dispute
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Ayed Yousef Supports Dalia Mubarak After Her Retirement Announcement Despite Their Past Dispute

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-08-27 | 08:45
Ayed Yousef Supports Dalia Mubarak After Her Retirement Announcement Despite Their Past Dispute
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Ayed Yousef Supports Dalia Mubarak After Her Retirement Announcement Despite Their Past Dispute

Saudi singer Ayed Yousef surprised fans with a supportive message to fellow artist Dalia Mubarak following her decision to retire from the music industry, despite the public disagreement that previously took place between them.

Dalia Mubarak’s retirement announcement sparked widespread reactions among fans and artists, after she revealed that her participation in The Voice Kids alongside one final artistic project would mark the end of her career before stepping away from the spotlight.

Ayed Yousef was among the first artists to comment on her decision, sharing a message through his account on the platform “X”. He praised Dalia’s talent and described her as one of the most important female voices in Saudi Arabia.

Ayed wrote: “Despite what happened between us, we cannot deny that you are the most important Saudi female voice. Your retirement decision is a loss for Saudi art, and this is a word of truth.”

The message came as a surprise due to the previous dispute between the two artists in 2024, which began after Dalia was asked about the possibility of collaborating with Ayed. At the time, she responded that a project between them would “never happen,” sparking discussions among followers.

Ayed’s reaction highlighted that, despite their differences, he chose to acknowledge Dalia Mubarak’s artistic value and contribution to the Saudi music scene.

Several other artists also expressed their support for Dalia after her retirement announcement. Singer Fouad Abdulwahed urged her not to give up on her artistic journey, stressing that her talent and achievements are not something temporary.

Saudi composer Faisal Al-Mohammad also shared a message of appreciation, describing Dalia as an inspiration and praising her role in proving the ability of Saudi artists to achieve success despite challenges.

Dalia Mubarak had announced her retirement through a series of posts on Instagram, explaining that her artistic journey had greatly affected her life on both a personal and emotional level, and that her upcoming appearance on The Voice Kids would be among her final artistic appearances.

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