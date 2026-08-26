After Death Rumors, Salah Tizani Makes His First Appearance from Hospital Following a Gastroscopy Veteran Lebanese actor Salah Tizani, widely known for his famous character “Abu Salim,” underwent a gastroscopy yesterday at the Lebanese American Univ

Veteran Lebanese actor Salah Tizani, widely known for his famous character “Abu Salim,” underwent a gastroscopy yesterday at the Lebanese American University Medical Center–Rizk Hospital.

