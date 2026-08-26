After Death Rumors, Salah Tizani Makes His First Appearance from Hospital Following a Gastroscopy Veteran Lebanese actor Salah Tizani, widely known for his famous character “Abu Salim,” underwent a gastroscopy yesterday at the Lebanese American Univ

The procedure was carried out by a specialized medical team led by Dr. Riad Azar, Head of the Gastroenterology Department.
The procedure was successful and was performed to check on Tizani’s health and closely monitor his condition. He received careful attention from the doctors and nurses throughout his stay.
After the procedure, Tizani thanked Dr. Riad Azar, the hospital’s management, and all the doctors, nurses, and staff members for the care and support they provided.
He also extended special thanks to Ferial Hanna, Director of the Admissions, Billing, and Collection Office, in appreciation of her efforts and close attention.
This is not the first time Rizk Hospital has provided medical care to Salah Tizani, as the hospital continues to follow up on his condition and offer him the necessary healthcare.