Assala Nasri Celebrates Her Son Khaled Al-Dhahabi’s Engagement in a Warm Family Gathering

Khaled’s sister, Sham Al-Dhahabi, shared a series of photos from the engagement on Instagram, giving followers a glimpse into the family celebration. In the pictures, Sham appeared alongside her mother Assala, her brother Khaled, and his fiancée.

Sham also shared a heartfelt message for her future sister-in-law, expressing her happiness about welcoming her into the family. She described the engagement as “the beginning of a beautiful bond between two beautiful souls” and praised the love and warmth the bride-to-be brings to the family.

The photos drew wide attention from fans and several Arab celebrities, who congratulated the couple on the occasion. Among those who sent their best wishes were actresses Kinda Alloush and Hend Sabri.

Khaled Al-Dhahabi’s engagement comes during an active period in Assala’s music career, following the recent release of her “Syrian Album” in collaboration with Rotana Music.

The album includes 14 songs inspired by Syrian folklore and traditional music, presenting stories and musical heritage from across Syria through a contemporary musical approach.