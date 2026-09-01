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Bassil and "Hezbollah" Discuss War and Weapons

2026-09-01 | 11:35
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Bassil and &quot;Hezbollah&quot; Discuss War and Weapons
Bassil and "Hezbollah" Discuss War and Weapons

"Free Patriotic Movement" leader MP Gebran Bassil received a Hezbollah delegation headed by former minister Mahmoud Qmati, as part of the party’s tour of several Lebanese political groups.

The delegation included MPs Ali Fayyad and Raed Berro, as well as Mohammad Khansa. Representing the Free Patriotic Movement at the meeting were MP Cesar Abi Khalil, political adviser Antoine Constantine, and Foreign Relations Coordinator Tarek Sadek.

Discussions focused on developments in the war in the region and Lebanon, the issue of bringing all weapons under exclusive state control, the rounds of negotiations, the framework agreement, the Israeli occupation and the need to end it, as well as a national security strategy to protect Lebanon’s freedom, sovereignty and independence, shield it from foreign interference, and build a state that embraces, safeguards and protects all its citizens.

The meeting also addressed several domestic issues, particularly living and economic conditions and the government’s performance across various sectors.

The discussions revealed points of agreement as well as differences between the two sides, while emphasizing that dialogue remains the safest means of preserving Lebanon as a unified entity and homeland and safeguarding national unity, particularly on the anniversary of the proclamation of Greater Lebanon.

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