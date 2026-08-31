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Local News

He Entered Lebanon with Cocaine Capsules: Raid Ends His Journey in Hamra

2026-08-31 | 07:22
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He Entered Lebanon with Cocaine Capsules: Raid Ends His Journey in Hamra
He Entered Lebanon with Cocaine Capsules: Raid Ends His Journey in Hamra

Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces (ISF) announced the arrest of a Nigerian national in Beirut’s Hamra district and the seizure of 78 capsules containing cocaine, with a total weight of 1.8 kilograms.

The ISF said its Central Anti-Narcotics Bureau received information that a Nigerian national was smuggling cocaine into Lebanon through the airport by swallowing capsules containing the drug. The suspect entered Lebanese territory at dawn on August 14, 2026.

Following investigations, surveillance, and the collection and cross-checking of information, bureau patrols located the suspect at a hotel in Hamra, where he was placed under surveillance.

On August 16, a bureau unit raided his place of residence and arrested him in a surprise operation. He was identified by his initials as “A.S.,” a Nigerian national born in 1984.

Officers seized 78 capsules containing cocaine in his possession, weighing a total of 1.8 kilograms.

The necessary legal measures were taken against the suspect, and he was referred, along with the seized drugs, to the competent judicial authorities.

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