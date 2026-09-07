Julia Boutros Steals the Spotlight at Her Son Samer’s Wedding with Joyful Dancing and a Spontaneous Moment with Haifa Wehbe

One of the most viral moments came during Haifa Wehbe’s performance, when Julia was seen fully enjoying the music, dancing with the guests and reacting enthusiastically to Haifa’s songs, especially during “Boos El Wawa.” The scene surprised many fans, who are more used to seeing Julia in a very different setting and image on stage and at public events.

Julia appeared visibly happy as she danced, clapped, and celebrated with her son and his bride. Haifa, in turn, made sure to approach Julia and interact with her while singing, turning the moment into one of the most widely shared and commented-on clips from the wedding.

This was not the first time Julia showed such a spontaneous side during Samer’s wedding celebrations. A few days earlier, she had also attracted attention during the pre-wedding party, where she joined her husband Elias Bou Saab and the newlyweds on the dance floor, celebrating in a lively and joyful family atmosphere.

Haifa Wehbe’s performance also included an unexpected moment when she stumbled and fell while singing. She quickly got back up and continued her performance as the guests cheered her on, adding another memorable moment to the night.

After the wedding, Haifa shared more behind-the-scenes moments from the celebration through a series of photos and videos on her social media account. She congratulated Samer and Lana and expressed how happy she was to celebrate with both the Bou Saab and Nsouli families, wishing the newlyweds a life filled with love and happiness.

Ahmed Saad also performed at the wedding and sang several of his hits, including “El Youm El Helw Dah.” He also joked with Samer in front of the guests, telling him how much he loves his mother, Julia.

Still, Julia Boutros’ joyful dancing and warm interaction with Haifa remained among the most talked-about moments of the wedding, revealing a rare and spontaneous side of the Lebanese star during one of the happiest nights of her son’s life.