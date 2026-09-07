News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Turkish Actor Serhat Kılı&ccedil;’s Girlfriend Reveals His Final Hours: “He Called Me Crying”
Turkish Actor Serhat Kılıç’s Girlfriend Reveals His Final Hours: “He Called Me Crying”
A-
A+

Turkish Actor Serhat Kılıç’s Girlfriend Reveals His Final Hours: “He Called Me Crying”

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-07 | 08:24
Turkish Actor Serhat Kılıç’s Girlfriend Reveals His Final Hours: “He Called Me Crying”
Back to top
Aljadeed
Turkish Actor Serhat Kılıç’s Girlfriend Reveals His Final Hours: “He Called Me Crying”

Özlem Esmergül, the girlfriend of late Turkish actor Serhat Kılıç, has revealed details about the final hours before his death, offering an emotional account of his physical and mental condition before he was found dead at his home in Istanbul.

Esmergül, who had been in a relationship with Kılıç for eight years, said the actor was expected to film his first scenes for the Turkish series “Teşkilat” on September 3 at 11:00 a.m. However, after he failed to arrive on time, she called him to check on him.

During their conversation, Serhat told her that he was suffering from severe pain caused by a cervical disc herniation and that he felt extremely unwell despite taking medication. He said he would contact his manager and explain that he was unable to attend the shoot.

Özlem said she called him again and criticized him for missing work, but he insisted that he had a medical reason and would try to resolve the situation.

According to her statement, Serhat called her again at around 4:00 p.m. that same day while crying. He told her that the production team had not accepted his medical excuse and that he had been dropped from “Teşkilat.” He reportedly sounded deeply upset and distressed by what had happened.

He also told her that the pain would not go away no matter how much medication he took, and asked her not to allow anyone to visit or see him because he was in a difficult emotional state.

Esmergül said she continued trying to support him through phone calls and messages, but he gradually stopped responding. When his phone was eventually switched off, she decided to go to his home to check on him.

When she arrived, she found him sitting on the sofa with his hands resting on his chest. At first, she thought he was asleep, but when she touched his hands, she realized they were extremely cold and understood that something was seriously wrong.

She immediately called his sister and then contacted emergency services, but Serhat Kılıç had already passed away.

Özlem also revealed that the late actor had been diagnosed with lymphoma. Following his death, she shared an emotional farewell message, saying that if she were given another life, she would search for him again and fall in love with him all over again. She described him as her life partner, her closest companion, and the greatest love of her life.

 

اقرأ ايضا في Entertainment & Lifestyle

Iraqi TikToker Naro Sentenced to 100 Days in Prison Over “Low-Quality Content”
08:29

Iraqi TikToker Naro Sentenced to 100 Days in Prison Over “Low-Quality Content”

The Karkh Misdemeanor Court, which specializes in publishing and media cases in Iraq, has sentenced content creator Nariman Mohammed Abdul Ridha, known online as “Naro,” to three months and ten days in prison over accusations of publishing content deemed offensive to public decency and morals.

08:29

Iraqi TikToker Naro Sentenced to 100 Days in Prison Over “Low-Quality Content”

The Karkh Misdemeanor Court, which specializes in publishing and media cases in Iraq, has sentenced content creator Nariman Mohammed Abdul Ridha, known online as “Naro,” to three months and ten days in prison over accusations of publishing content deemed offensive to public decency and morals.

Julia Boutros Steals the Spotlight at Her Son Samer’s Wedding with Joyful Dancing and a Spontaneous Moment with Haifa Wehbe
07:34

Julia Boutros Steals the Spotlight at Her Son Samer’s Wedding with Joyful Dancing and a Spontaneous Moment with Haifa Wehbe

The wedding of Samer Bou Saab, son of Lebanese singer Julia Boutros and MP Elias Bou Saab, to Lana Nsouli quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity events on social media. The celebration brought together a number of stars in a warm family atmosphere at the Bou Saab family home in Dhour El Choueir, while Julia drew attention with her happiness, excitement, and spontaneous reactions throughout the night.

07:34

Julia Boutros Steals the Spotlight at Her Son Samer’s Wedding with Joyful Dancing and a Spontaneous Moment with Haifa Wehbe

The wedding of Samer Bou Saab, son of Lebanese singer Julia Boutros and MP Elias Bou Saab, to Lana Nsouli quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity events on social media. The celebration brought together a number of stars in a warm family atmosphere at the Bou Saab family home in Dhour El Choueir, while Julia drew attention with her happiness, excitement, and spontaneous reactions throughout the night.

Iraqi TikToker Naro Jailed Over “Inappropriate Content”
04:42

Iraqi TikToker Naro Jailed Over “Inappropriate Content”

The Karkh Misdemeanor Court, which handles publishing and media cases in Iraq, sentenced content creator Nariman Mohammed Abdul Redha, known as “Naro,” to three months and ten days in prison. She was accused of publishing content that violates public decency and morals.

04:42

Iraqi TikToker Naro Jailed Over “Inappropriate Content”

The Karkh Misdemeanor Court, which handles publishing and media cases in Iraq, sentenced content creator Nariman Mohammed Abdul Redha, known as “Naro,” to three months and ten days in prison. She was accused of publishing content that violates public decency and morals.

Recommended for you
Iraqi TikToker Naro Sentenced to 100 Days in Prison Over “Low-Quality Content”
08:29
Julia Boutros Steals the Spotlight at Her Son Samer’s Wedding with Joyful Dancing and a Spontaneous Moment with Haifa Wehbe
07:34
Iraqi TikToker Naro Jailed Over “Inappropriate Content”
04:42
Suzan Najm Aldin Cries Over Her Late Husband and Reveals Her Position on Remarrying
04:25

يحدث الآن

Our visitors are reading now

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026