Esmergül, who had been in a relationship with Kılıç for eight years, said the actor was expected to film his first scenes for the Turkish series “Teşkilat” on September 3 at 11:00 a.m. However, after he failed to arrive on time, she called him to check on him.

During their conversation, Serhat told her that he was suffering from severe pain caused by a cervical disc herniation and that he felt extremely unwell despite taking medication. He said he would contact his manager and explain that he was unable to attend the shoot.

Özlem said she called him again and criticized him for missing work, but he insisted that he had a medical reason and would try to resolve the situation.

According to her statement, Serhat called her again at around 4:00 p.m. that same day while crying. He told her that the production team had not accepted his medical excuse and that he had been dropped from “Teşkilat.” He reportedly sounded deeply upset and distressed by what had happened.

He also told her that the pain would not go away no matter how much medication he took, and asked her not to allow anyone to visit or see him because he was in a difficult emotional state.

Esmergül said she continued trying to support him through phone calls and messages, but he gradually stopped responding. When his phone was eventually switched off, she decided to go to his home to check on him.

When she arrived, she found him sitting on the sofa with his hands resting on his chest. At first, she thought he was asleep, but when she touched his hands, she realized they were extremely cold and understood that something was seriously wrong.

She immediately called his sister and then contacted emergency services, but Serhat Kılıç had already passed away.

Özlem also revealed that the late actor had been diagnosed with lymphoma. Following his death, she shared an emotional farewell message, saying that if she were given another life, she would search for him again and fall in love with him all over again. She described him as her life partner, her closest companion, and the greatest love of her life.