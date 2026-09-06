sara Abi Kanaan and Wissam Fares Reveal the Gender of Their First Baby During Glamorous Murex d’Or Appearance

The couple posted a video from the event on Instagram with the caption “our something blue,” confirming that they are expecting a baby boy.

Sara appeared in an elegant white gown designed by Rami Kadi, while Wissam opted for a formal Tony Ward Couture look. The couple also shared a series of romantic photographs from their night at the awards ceremony.

Their announcement quickly drew widespread attention from fans, who flooded the comments with congratulatory messages and good wishes for the parents-to-be.

The couple had previously announced Sara’s pregnancy, making the gender reveal another personal milestone they chose to share with their followers as they prepare to welcome their first child together.