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Wael Kfoury Celebrates His 52nd Birthday with a Heartfelt Message
Wael Kfoury Celebrates His 52nd Birthday with a Heartfelt Message
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Wael Kfoury Celebrates His 52nd Birthday with a Heartfelt Message

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-15 | 03:53
Wael Kfoury Celebrates His 52nd Birthday with a Heartfelt Message
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Aljadeed
Wael Kfoury Celebrates His 52nd Birthday with a Heartfelt Message

Lebanese star Wael Kfoury celebrated his 52nd birthday, which falls on September 14, by sharing a heartfelt message with his fans and expressing his gratitude for their constant love and support.


The singer, widely known as the “King of Romance,” posted a message on his official X account, writing: “Having you in my life is the celebration and its candle. May God bless you with long lives, good health, and peace of mind. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you.”

His message quickly sparked widespread interaction, as fans flooded social media with warm birthday wishes and heartfelt comments, praising his voice and the songs that have accompanied their moments of love, joy, and sorrow throughout the years.

Many followers described Kfoury as the “pride of Arab music” and the “King of Romance,” wishing him a long and healthy life and hoping he continues releasing songs that have earned him a special place in the hearts of audiences across the Arab world.

اقرأ ايضا في Entertainment & Lifestyle

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