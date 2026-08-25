Ramy Gamal Reassures Fans After Health Scare
Singer Ramy Gamal continues his treatment journey to recover from the health crisis he suffered while preparing for his upcoming concert in Dubai. He experienced severe cartilage pain, which required him to rest and undergo intensive treatment sessions.
Ramy is hoping to resume his artistic activities soon, particularly as he prepares to perform several concerts following the release of his latest album. Amid growing concern from fans, he reassured them through an Instagram Story, writing: “Thank you to everyone who checked on me. Thank God, I’m feeling better now.”