Elissa Steals the Spotlight at Private Wedding Near Egypt’s Pyramids

Videos circulating on social media showed Elissa enjoying the celebration and swaying to the rhythm of her songs, creating lively moments throughout the evening.
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For the occasion, she wore a fitted black midi dress featuring sparkling silver details around the neckline. She completed the look with delicate jewelry, wavy hair and earthy-toned makeup.
Elissa recently released “Leabet El Ayam” and is currently preparing her new album, “Ana Sekketain,” which includes three songs composed by Marwan Khoury.
Lebanese star Haifa Wehbe shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the promotional shoot for her new album, “Sibo Sibo,” on Instagram.
Syrian singer Nassif Zeytoun shared a heartwarming family moment with the audience during his concert when his father-in-law, artist Youssef Rahme, the father of actress Daniella Rahme, joined him onstage.
Renowned Tunisian composer and musician Mohamed Garfi died on Sunday at the age of 78, following a decades-long career that significantly contributed to the development of Tunisia’s music scene.