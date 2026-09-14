Elissa Steals the Spotlight at Private Wedding Near Egypt’s Pyramids

Videos circulating on social media showed Elissa enjoying the celebration and swaying to the rhythm of her songs, creating lively moments throughout the evening. View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Elissa Fans | اليسا ⭐ (@elissa.nzs)





For the occasion, she wore a fitted black midi dress featuring sparkling silver details around the neckline. She completed the look with delicate jewelry, wavy hair and earthy-toned makeup.

Elissa recently released “Leabet El Ayam” and is currently preparing her new album, “Ana Sekketain,” which includes three songs composed by Marwan Khoury.