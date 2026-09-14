Nassif Zeytoun Welcomes His Father-in-Law Youssef Rahme Onstage in Heartwarming Moment
Syrian singer Nassif Zeytoun shared a heartwarming family moment with the audience during his concert when his father-in-law, artist Youssef Rahme, the father of actress Daniella Rahme, joined him onstage.
Their spontaneous interaction reflected the close bond between them and was met with warm applause from the audience. Videos of the moment also circulated widely on social media, with fans describing it as one of the concert’s most memorable highlights.
Zeytoun continues his busy schedule with a series of concerts and musical releases across the Arab world.