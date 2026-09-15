A Royal Welcome and a Huge Crowd.. Yara Creates a Historic Night at the Carthage Theater

In one of the most awaited nights of the Carthage International Festival, Tunisia enjoyed an exceptional evening filled with elegance and romance as Lebanese star Yara took to the historic stage of Carthage. The theater was packed with fans who arrived hours before the concert began, making it a full-house event filled with love and excitement.

Yara's entrance was far from ordinary. She caught everyone's attention from the moment she arrived on a horse-drawn carriage, in a dreamy scene that brought back the charm of a bygone era. She received a special welcome that matched the history and importance of the Carthage Theater. The moment quickly became a talking point on social media, with followers praising the Lebanese singer's beautiful appearance.



Yara chose an elegant purple outfit for the night, reflecting her calm and refined style. However, the most touching moment came when she held the Tunisian flag on stage, receiving loud applause from the audience. It was a message of love and gratitude to the Tunisian public, who warmly welcomed her. Yara told the audience: “I am very happy and honored to be with you for the first time on the Carthage stage. It is an incredible feeling that cannot be described. Thank you for being here and for your wonderful presence.” She also gave a special greeting to the Tunisian Ministry of Culture and everyone involved in organizing the concert.



During the evening, Yara performed a varied selection of songs, including some of her biggest hits as well as Tunisian classics. She performed “Jari Ya Hammouda” in her own style, adding a Lebanese touch that received a warm response from the crowd.



The night also included romantic moments, as Yara brought back her famous dance with one of the dancers, recreating the atmosphere of her 2015 music video “Ma Baaref”. The performance brought back memories of one of her most popular songs.



Throughout the concert, the Carthage audience enjoyed a nostalgic journey with Yara, who performed some of her most famous songs from a career spanning more than 20 years, including “Khidni Maak”, “Sodfa” and “Tawassa Fiyye”. The audience sang along and showed strong support throughout the night.



As always, Yara made sure to get close to her fans. She took selfies and shared spontaneous moments with them before receiving an official honor in recognition of her special participation and artistic contribution to one of the Arab world's most important stages.