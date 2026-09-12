News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026

News Reports

Evening News Introduction 12-09-2026

2026-09-12 | 13:05
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A-
A+
Evening News Introduction 12-09-2026

Visit me once a year”… Or has the state moved beyond observing the South from afar to taking control from the middle?

In Nabatieh, the capital of Jabal Amel and the last of its steadfast cities still standing after major urban centers such as Bint Jbeil and Khiam were occupied, the state appeared in full force — from the highest levels of leadership to the army command and security agencies.

With security arrangements paving the way, the city opened its heart to visitors and breathed easier through the presence of the state, opening its doors to those arriving with a promise: “We have not abandoned you, Nabatieh.”

The same applies to every town where residents remain hopeful of liberating the occupied areas and redeploying there, in line with the pledge made by Army Commander Rodolphe Haykal to the residents who gathered to welcome the delegation. They conveyed to him, as well as to President Joseph Aoun, their pain, concerns and hopes that the state would stand by them, provide them with the means to endure and remain, and protect them.

Although the visit was unexpected, its significance went far beyond appearances. It carried messages in several directions, the most immediate being an embrace of Nabatieh’s residents after hearing their call, and the strengthening of the Lebanese Army’s and other security agencies’ presence there.

It also sent a message to the Israelis stationed on the city’s outskirts: the land is a national cause that the state cannot abandon.

And beyond that, the message extended to Rome: there will be no new negotiations with Israel, while Lebanon remains committed to the principles of Israeli withdrawal, the return of prisoners and displaced people, and reconstruction, according to the president.

The brief visit ended with the presence of a representative of the Amal Movement and the absence of Hezbollah, widening the significance of the scene — from reconnecting the southern front with the state and affirming that there are no new negotiations with Israel, to the statement by a U.S. State Department official that the next round of talks will be held in Rome next month.

The U.S. official also revealed that a meeting between the two countries’ ambassadors will take place next week to discuss developments and implement the trilateral framework, described as the only effective mechanism for restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty and Israel’s security.

Lebanese political sources told Al Jadeed that the bilateral ambassadorial meeting is unlikely to produce tangible results, but rather comes within U.S. efforts to maintain work on the framework agreement — and, more importantly, to prepare for the October round.

Before reaching Rome, however, the focus shifted toward New Delhi, where Lebanon received a share of attention from the BRICS countries. Lebanon was mentioned in the summit’s final statement, which called on Israel to withdraw its forces from Lebanon and condemned violations of the ceasefire and Lebanese sovereignty.

All BRICS members were united by concern over what is happening across the region, whether in the straits or along the shores. They reaffirmed their commitment to the peaceful resolution of international disputes through dialogue, consultation and diplomacy, and stressed the need to engage in conflict-prevention efforts that address root causes.

They also sounded the alarm that war in the Middle East does not serve the shared interests of BRICS countries, particularly their common interest in maintaining the smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy.

Today, another crisis has been added: the Bab el-Mandeb, and the Houthis’ control over it, creating — together with the Strait of Hormuz — a vice-like grip on maritime shipping routes.

From Ireland, and President Donald Trump’s visit there amid a large protest against his presence, Trump commented on what is happening at the “Red Sea gateway,” saying that the Houthis had asked him not to intervene.

He then returned to one of his old files: Iran’s nuclear program, once again using it as leverage after failing to achieve his war objectives, while setting a date for its end after the midterm elections — a move seen as looking forward to secure the Republican vote.

Related articles
Evening News Introduction 12-09-2026

News Reports

Evening News Intro

Evening

Introduction

12-09-2026

Back to top
Aljadeed
Evening News Intro 11-09-2026

Also Read In News Reports

Happening Now

Recommended for you
Evening News Intro 11-09-2026
2026-09-11
Evening News Intro 10-09-2026
2026-09-10
Evening News Introduction 09-09-2026
2026-09-09
Evening News Introduction 08-09-2026
2026-09-08
Evening News Introduction 07-09-2026
2026-09-07
Evening News Introduction 06-09-2026
2026-09-06
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers

Our visitors are reading now

Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026