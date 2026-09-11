Weather News 11-09-2026

The Forecasting Department at the Meteorological Service of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation expects Saturday’s weather to be partly cloudy, with fog over the highlands and no significant change in temperatures along the coast. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly over the mountains and inland, while high humidity levels will increase the feeling of heat. Winds may also become active at times.
Minister of Interior and Municipalities Ahmad Hajjar received French Ambassador Patrick Durel on a protocol visit marking the start of his diplomatic mission in Lebanon. The meeting addressed ways to strengthen the French-Lebanese partnership, particularly in light of the challenges Lebanon is currently facing.
The Israeli Army Radio reported that the operation to seize control of Ali al-Taher Hill took around three months, amid what it described as “fierce resistance” by Hezbollah members.