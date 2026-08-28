Al Shami Sends Heartfelt Message to Dalia Mubarak After Her Retirement

Al Shami shared a photo of Dalia Mubarak on his Instagram Stories and accompanied it with a heartfelt message praising her talent and emotional vocal style. He also referred to the pressures she may have faced throughout her career, while stressing how much she is loved by her fans and colleagues and how much they hope to see her return.

His message came shortly after Dalia Mubarak announced her decision to retire from music, a move that sparked widespread reactions among her fans and fellow artists, especially after she spoke openly about the impact her career had taken on her life, health, and emotional well-being.

Al Shami and Dalia Mubarak recently shared a professional experience as judges on the new season of “The Voice Kids,” alongside Egyptian singer Ramy Sabry. The trio took part in the competition and shared several behind-the-scenes moments throughout the season.

Dalia had previously described her experience on “The Voice Kids” as an important turning point that helped her regain part of her passion and self-confidence. Her team eventually won the season, making the show one of her most notable final artistic experiences before announcing her retirement.

Dalia Mubarak had revealed through her Instagram account that her final projects would include a collaboration with several young talents who appeared with her on “The Voice Kids,” in addition to a special project featuring her daughters, Lily and Summer, before officially stepping away from the music industry.

In her retirement statement, Dalia explained that her career in music had taken a heavy toll on her personally and emotionally, saying that it had taken a great deal from her spirit, health, and humanity. She added that she no longer felt able to continue giving more, while apologizing to her fans and everyone who had believed in and supported her throughout her career, and expressing sadness over her decision to retire.