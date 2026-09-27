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Saad Lamjarred’s Wife Is in Her Final Month of Pregnancy.. Details Emerge After His 10-Year Prison Sentence
Saad Lamjarred’s Wife Is in Her Final Month of Pregnancy.. Details Emerge After His 10-Year Prison Sentence
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Saad Lamjarred’s Wife Is in Her Final Month of Pregnancy.. Details Emerge After His 10-Year Prison Sentence

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-27 | 03:26
Saad Lamjarred’s Wife Is in Her Final Month of Pregnancy.. Details Emerge After His 10-Year Prison Sentence
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Aljadeed
Saad Lamjarred’s Wife Is in Her Final Month of Pregnancy.. Details Emerge After His 10-Year Prison Sentence

Moroccan media reports have revealed that singer Saad Lamjarred’s wife is in the final month of her pregnancy, saying that she has been going through a difficult period following the appeal court’s decision to sentence her husband to 10 years in prison in France.

According to Moroccan reports, Lamjarred’s wife has been deeply affected by the latest developments surrounding the case, as she approaches the final stages of her pregnancy while dealing with the impact of the new court ruling against the Moroccan artist.

The reports stated that the pregnancy news has not been officially announced by the couple, but Moroccan media outlets have reported that she is nearing the time of delivery, amid continued public interest in both the legal case and the singer’s personal life.

The latest developments come after a French appeals court sentenced Saad Lamjarred to 10 years in prison in the case dating back to 2018, after he had previously received a five-year sentence at the initial trial.

Lamjarred has denied the accusations against him and maintains that the relationship with the complainant was consensual. The case has attracted significant media attention in Morocco and France since it first emerged.

The reports about his wife’s pregnancy come as the singer faces a new stage in his legal battle, while his family prepares to welcome a new baby during a particularly challenging period.

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