“Bride of Istanbul” Star Bids Farewell to Turkish TV Dramas! Özcan Deniz Shocks Fans with a Surprising Decision: “I’m Never Returning to Television!”

The unexpected announcement came during the premiere of his new film, Son Yemek (The Last Meal), in which he stars alongside Turkish actress Öykü Karayel, at the 63rd Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival.

According to Turkish journalist Birsen Altuntaş, Deniz was asked whether he would consider returning to television series in the future. His response was brief but decisive: “There will be no television in my life anymore.”

The statement immediately attracted attention, particularly among fans who have followed his career through some of Turkey's most successful television productions.

Deniz first rose to widespread fame through the hit series Asmalı Konak (The Mansion with Vines) in 2002. He later strengthened his reputation with popular productions such as Haziran Gecesi (June Night) and İstanbullu Gelin (Bride of Istanbul), in which he portrayed Faruk Boran, one of his most recognizable characters.

His final television project was Kızıl Goncalar (Red Roses), in which he played Dr. Levent Alkanlı. The series explored tensions between religious and secular communities and generated widespread public discussion throughout its run before concluding in the spring of 2025.

Despite announcing his departure from television dramas, Deniz has not declared his retirement from acting altogether.

His latest film, Son Yemek, represents another step in his cinematic career, which already includes projects such as Ya Sonra (And Then What?), Evim Sensin (You Are My Home), and Su ve Ateş (Water and Fire).

Throughout his career, Deniz has established himself not only as an actor but also as a singer, filmmaker, screenwriter, and director.

While the Turkish star has not publicly explained the reasons behind his decision, his announcement raises questions about whether he intends to focus exclusively on cinema and digital streaming productions.

For millions of fans who remember him as Faruk Boran in Bride of Istanbul, his farewell to television marks the end of a memorable era in Turkish drama.