Introduction to the Evening News 26-10-2026

Walking a tightrope between two fires, the Mecca Alliance crossed into Tehran, leading to a quadruple meeting around a table packed with files, at a highly sensitive and critical juncture, bringing together heavy-hitter countries of the region: the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a political and economic regional power, Turkey as a military manufacturing hub and NATO member, and Pakistan as a nuclear state. Based on the premise and its security addendum that the nascent tripartite alliance is not a military pact directed against Iran nor does it target its interests, the heart of the Islamic Republic responded by signing the Pakistani proposal brought by the Chief of Staff, and took the initiative to host neighboring countries on ground prepared by Qatar's role as a mediator within the framework of ongoing negotiations with regional countries. On this ground, the quartet gathered and agreed on the Iranian readiness to resolve differences, deepen understanding, enhance security and development in the region, and cooperate on regional security mechanisms based on common interests. In short, what the Saudi Foreign Ministry announced is that the visit to Tehran aims to encourage dialogue and diplomatic solutions between the parties to the crisis, comes in support of the mediation efforts undertaken by Doha and Islamabad, and emphasizes the importance of opening negotiation channels to prevent the return of military escalation in the region and to reach an agreement that ends the crisis and achieves security and peace in the region and the world. The high-level quadruple security meeting, featuring top military ranks, discussed its complex agenda at the headquarters of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, opening hot files ranging from the Saudi-Houthi conflict to the US-Israeli threat to strike Iran, passing through the Israeli escalation in the West Bank, Gaza, and Lebanon, and concluding on the shores of the Strait of Hormuz, with the meeting's minutes kept open for further talks.