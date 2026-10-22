Evening News Introduction 22-10-2026

The political explosive device linked to the Dahr al-Baydar explosives shipment was removed from the cabinet table in Baabda. The prospect of referring the case to the Judicial Council had hung over the session, driven by the Justice Ministry, but the outcome was a decision not to refer it. Lebanese Forces ministers withdrew in protest.

In the run-up to the session, advice conveyed between the presidential palaces helped resolve the contentious issue, amid efforts to avoid further domestic tensions. According to Al Jadeed, the direction agreed upon before the meeting involved discussions among the presidents and relevant authorities, based on the fact that the Public Prosecution had not yet filed a formal indictment that would allow the case to be referred to the Judicial Council. Judicial procedures and investigations are also continuing, meaning the case is proceeding along its legal course. There was therefore no need to raise tensions at this delicate moment.

From the Baabda cabinet table, President praised the security agencies and their efforts to maintain stability, describing them as the backbone and a fundamental pillar of the state. He also sent a message to Ain al-Tineh commending Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri’s position that the army is a red line, as well as Berri’s commitment to civil peace and openness to dialogue and understanding to protect and save the country.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, meanwhile, addressed Hezbollah directly, reminding the group that the state has no partner in decisions of war and peace—a fundamental principle enshrined in the country’s Constitution. He called on Hezbollah to abide by the principle it has repeatedly said it accepts.

From the cabinet table in Baabda to the negotiating table in Tampa, the talks ended without any announced breakthrough. Differences remain over verification mechanisms, while Israel has called for the establishment of a direct operations room with the Lebanese Army—a proposal rejected by the Lebanese delegation. The disagreement remained the central issue at a meeting that began and ended without tangible conclusions or concrete promises for the next stage.

Between fragile calm at home and a stalled negotiating track, Lebanon’s political scene continues to move along a delicate balance, as security and judicial files intertwine with political calculations. The state’s ability to manage these disputes faces another test.

Turning to the latest developments between the United States and Iran, escalating threats between Washington and Tehran have drawn attention to US-Israeli plans to resume strikes, as Tehran maintains its conditions and warns of the cost of any new confrontation. With Trump hinting at imminent action and sanctions pressure continuing, the region remains caught between the possibilities of diplomacy and escalation. A call between Qatar’s prime minister and the US secretary of state was also reported, aimed at easing tensions in the region.

Amid the dark clouds of anxiety and escalation, a different kind of moment emerges tonight from Riyadh: the long-awaited return of Fadel Shaker. After fourteen years away, he will raise his voice once again at Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia, asking his audience, “How Are You Without Me?”

It is an extraordinary night, with melodies carrying a glimmer of light across distances to reach the hearts of his fans and the ears of his admirers. Al Jadeed will broadcast the event live from Riyadh tonight, bringing viewers moments of joy that may help lift some of the weight of these anxious days and their many concerns.