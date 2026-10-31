The truth about Mohamed Mounir being rushed to the hospital.. His business manager breaks his silence and settles the controversy

News websites and social media pages had circulated reports about the artist, known by the title "The King", suffering a sudden health crisis that required his transfer to a hospital to undergo medical examinations and receive care. These reports were accompanied by details about his condition inside the hospital, which increased questions regarding the truth of his health condition, in light of conflicting published information.
Ahmed El-Bandary, Mohamed Mounir's business manager, settled part of this controversy, denying in statements to "El-Watan" newspaper the validity of news regarding the artist suffering a new health crisis and being transferred to the hospital. He confirmed that Mounir is at home normally, reassuring his fans about his health condition.
In separate statements to "Al-Shorouk" newspaper, his business manager said that he was with Mounir at his home shortly before making his statement, denying news reports about his transfer to the hospital during the past hours. He explained that the artist did indeed suffer a health setback about a week ago, during which he experienced breathing difficulties, prompting him to go to the hospital where he received an oxygen session before returning home. Thus, he distinguished between the previous health incident and the circulating news of a new hospital admission.
For its part, "Al-Ahram Gate" quoted a source from Mohamed Mounir's family confirming the artist's presence at home and denying rumors of a deterioration in his health condition. The source stated that he underwent medical check-ups to ensure his health and left the hospital on the same day, emphasizing that he did not experience a crisis that calls for concern.
Despite differing accounts published regarding the timing and nature of his previous hospital visit, the statements from his business manager and a family source agree in denying his current presence inside the hospital. As for the circulating details about his stay in a regular room and receiving visits from friends and artistic and media figures, these statements do not confirm them, and therefore they cannot be relied upon to describe his current situation. The core information, according to the published clarifications, remains that Mohamed Mounir is at home and his condition is stable.