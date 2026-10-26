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Al Shami Asks for His Award to Be Given to Another Artist and Declines to Attend His Honoring Ceremony in Egypt.. What&#39;s the Story?
Al Shami Asks for His Award to Be Given to Another Artist and Declines to Attend His Honoring Ceremony in Egypt.. What's the Story?
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Al Shami Asks for His Award to Be Given to Another Artist and Declines to Attend His Honoring Ceremony in Egypt.. What's the Story?

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-26 | 04:45
Al Shami Asks for His Award to Be Given to Another Artist and Declines to Attend His Honoring Ceremony in Egypt.. What's the Story?
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Aljadeed
Al Shami Asks for His Award to Be Given to Another Artist and Declines to Attend His Honoring Ceremony in Egypt.. What's the Story?

Syrian singer Al Shami has sparked widespread attention after announcing that he would not attend the ceremony honoring him with a "The Best" award in Egypt, despite being selected to receive what he described as the ninth award of his music career.

The young artist explained that his decision was due to his busy schedule and ongoing commitments, while expressing his gratitude to Egypt, the organizers, and his loyal fans for their continued support.

Al Shami shared the announcement through an Instagram Story, thanking everyone involved in recognizing his achievements and making an unexpected request: that the award be given to another deserving artist from the younger generation.

In his message, Al Shami wrote: "Thank you, great Egypt, for honoring me, and thank you to my loyal fans. I've now received nine awards, but unfortunately, I have to apologize for not attending due to my commitments during this period. I hope the award can be given to someone from the new generation who deserves such important recognition."

His request highlighted his desire to support emerging musical talents and give younger artists an opportunity to receive recognition for their work.

Rather than simply declining to attend the event, Al Shami suggested that the recognition be redirected to an up-and-coming performer, although it remains unclear whether the organizers will accept his proposal.

The announcement comes as the Syrian star continues to build his presence in the Arab music industry, following the widespread popularity of his songs across digital streaming platforms and social media.

 

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