Evening News Introduction 30-10-2026

The Judicial File of Dahr al-Baydar: From a Military Court Indictment to a Judicial Scandal

The Dahr al-Baydar case has moved forward following a military judicial decision. Government Commissioner to the Military Court, Judge Claude Ghanem, has drawn the line over attempts to refer the case to the Judicial Council, insisting on keeping it within its proper legal framework.

The decision charged 13 individuals, eight of whom are affiliated with Hezbollah, while the identities of two others are known. The remaining five were identified by their aliases. The charges include violating government decisions, possessing weapons and explosives, undermining the authority of the state, and establishing illegal associations. Under the articles invoked, the penalties could reach up to ten years of hard labour.

Hezbollah commented on the indictment, arguing that those charged deserve recognition rather than prosecution. The party described the accusations as unjust and claimed that the case was subject to well-known political pressures. It also argued that the provisions of the Penal Code cited in the decision were entirely incompatible with the mission carried out by the accused in confronting Israel.

But the judicial developments did not end with the indictment. A scandal dubbed the "Green Paper Empire" emerged, allegedly built by a man named Elie Saliba between courthouses and diplomatic circles, using a network of brokerage, impersonation and fraudulent promises.

Following an investigation into a lawsuit, it emerged that Elie Saliba, who is not registered on the Lebanese Bar Association's lawyers' roll, was allegedly involved in financial bribery in exchange for promises of bail releases and judicial interventions.

Based on a decision by investigating Judge Sami Sader, who handled the investigation, Saliba was brought before the Information Branch under an arrest warrant. Investigations reportedly revealed that the full extent of the case was even more serious than initially expected.

From the judiciary to the political unknown, Lebanon is watching the coming weeks in the region, as its fate remains closely tied to developments beyond its borders.

According to diplomatic sources speaking to Al Jadeed, Lebanon's future will depend on the course of negotiations. If they move towards de-escalation, Lebanon could benefit from that path. Otherwise, it could be drawn into a new wave of escalation should the situation deteriorate, regardless of whether Hezbollah chooses to intervene in support of Iran.

Against this backdrop, the visit of General Security Director General Hassan Shuqair to Saudi Arabia was particularly notable. He returned with a message that the Kingdom does not maintain back channels with any party, stressing that dialogue must take place through official institutions, particularly between Baabda and Haret Hreik.

Beyond the domestic messages, an American message delivered to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps cast its shadow over the regional scene, as the Qatari mediator returned to Tehran amid efforts to reach an agreement between the United States and Iran.

The Washington Post quoted an American official as saying that Istanbul and Doha are the two leading potential venues for a meeting between JD Vance and Mohsen Rezaei, should an agreement be reached to hold one.

Washington is demanding an Iranian commitment not to approach the nuclear threshold, while Tehran has linked a seven-day truce to the fulfilment of its seven conditions, declaring that a policy of pressure and incentives will not work.

As negotiations remain obstructed by unresolved issues, Pope Leo XIV cast his ballot in the midterm elections, with his voice reaching the White House before Chicago, his birthplace.