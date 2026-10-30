Abeer Al-Sagheer reveals her wedding date with her fiance in a simple romantic video.. and sparks public interaction!

In details, Abeer shared a short video clip with her audience characterized by its calm and romantic atmosphere, in which she appeared wearing white, while the date of November 1, 2026, stood out, indicating the date of her anticipated wedding ceremony, thereby announcing the start of the countdown to the day she will celebrate her marriage to Youssef.

The video drew attention with its simplicity, as Abeer was content with a white look and few details to announce the wedding date, without resorting to massive scenes or showy preparations, in a style different from the videos she had previously shared with her followers to document the stages of her engagement.

The announcement quickly sparked interaction among her fans, who expressed their happiness at the approaching date of her wedding, wishing her and her life partner happiness and success in the new stage of their lives.

Abeer Al-Sagheer had announced her engagement to Youssef Farhat in last April of the year 2025, before celebrating her marriage contract in May of the same year, when she shared a romantic clip documenting the occasion, during which she appeared in an elegant white dress alongside Youssef, in a touching family atmosphere.

The details of her engagement had also previously garnered widespread attention, after she made sure to share moments of the celebrations and preparations with her audience, which were characterized by their traditional Lebanese character and romantic atmosphere.