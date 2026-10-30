A Message from a Child in Lebanon Inspires Ramy Hamdan to Launch a Major Humanitarian Initiative.. Celebrities Donate to Educate 50 Children!

The story began when Hamdan received a private message on social media from a child in southern Lebanon who explained that he had been forced to stop attending school because of his family's financial difficulties, while all his friends were able to continue their studies and return to their classrooms.

Deeply moved by the child's message, Hamdan decided that his support should not be limited to just one child. Instead, he transformed the story into a broader humanitarian initiative to help more children in southern Lebanon facing similar challenges.

To achieve this goal, Hamdan launched a livestream that lasted throughout the day, encouraging his followers and fellow influencers to contribute donations toward covering the children's educational expenses. Lebanese influencer Hassan Raad joined him in supporting the initiative.

The livestream quickly became a platform for solidarity, as several well-known social media personalities joined the campaign and began making financial contributions.

Among the notable contributors was Narins Beauty, the sister of Hamdan's fiancée, Cedra Beauty. Narins donated enough money to cover the educational expenses of five students, while her sister Sherin Amara contributed $2,722 to support the education of another five children.

The initiative continued to gain momentum as Cedra Beauty also made a donation, alongside Osama Marwah, Sherin's husband. Popular influencers Noor Stars and Douha Laribi also contributed, highlighting the collective support of several leading Arab social media personalities.

As the livestream continued throughout the day, donations kept coming in. By the end of the initiative, Hamdan and the participating influencers had successfully raised enough funds to cover the educational expenses of 50 children from southern Lebanon, according to the campaign's announced results.

What began as a heartbreaking message from a child who could no longer attend school alongside his friends ultimately became a collective humanitarian effort, offering dozens of children a renewed opportunity to pursue their education.

The initiative also demonstrated how social media influence can be transformed into meaningful action, bringing people together to support education and create opportunities for children facing challenging circumstances.