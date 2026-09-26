Queen Rania Celebrates Princess Salma’s Birthday with a Heartfelt Message: “The Joy of the Home”

The Queen shared a warm family photo featuring herself with Princess Salma and wrote: “Happy birthday to the joy of the home, dear Salma. Wishing you all the best.” She also added a message in English, saying: “Happy birthday to someone I could never sum up in a caption! Salma, I love your mind, your heart, and everything that you are.”

The touching tribute highlighted the close bond between the Queen and her daughter, as she celebrated not only Princess Salma’s special day but also her personality and achievements.

Meanwhile, the Royal Hashemite Court shared an official birthday greeting for Princess Salma, posting a photo of her with the message: “A happy year to Her Royal Highness Princess Salma bint Abdullah II on the occasion of her birthday.”

The image chosen by the Royal Court reflected a different side of the young princess, showing her in an outdoor setting surrounded by nature. She appeared in a casual yet elegant look, wearing a white jacket paired with dark trousers and a traditional red-and-beige keffiyeh-inspired scarf, combining a modern style with elements of Jordanian heritage.

Princess Salma, the youngest daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, has gained attention for her calm presence and achievements. She made history as the first Jordanian woman to complete basic flight training for fixed-wing aircraft pilots in the Jordan Armed Forces, marking a significant milestone in her journey.

Beyond her public appearances, Princess Salma continues to maintain a balance between her royal responsibilities and her personal interests, becoming known for her modest and authentic style.