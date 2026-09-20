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Arab & International

Mass drone barrage on Moscow

2026-09-20 | 02:49
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Mass drone barrage on Moscow
Mass drone barrage on Moscow

Hundreds of drones targeting Moscow and its surrounding region killed at least two people and damaged a major refinery on the final day of Russia's parliamentary elections, the authorities said Sunday.


The capital's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that more than 1,600 drones had been intercepted and shot down, 450 of which were aimed at Moscow.

He accused Ukraine of attempting to interfere with a tightly controlled three-day election that is set to tighten President Vladimir Putin's 26-year grip on power.

"The unprecedented attack was clearly planned with the aim of disrupting the elections. The enemy did not succeed," he said on Telegram.
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Mass drone barrage on Moscow

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