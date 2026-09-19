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Local News

After the rain and flooding… what will the weather be like in the coming days?

2026-09-19 | 04:33
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After the rain and flooding… what will the weather be like in the coming days?
After the rain and flooding… what will the weather be like in the coming days?

The Forecast Department at the Meteorological Service of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation expects tomorrow’s weather to be cloudy, with fog over the highlands and a further rise in temperatures, especially inland and in mountainous areas.

The bulletin stated the following:

General situation: Stable weather is prevailing over Lebanon and the eastern Mediterranean basin, with temperatures remaining below their seasonal averages before gradually rising again, particularly inland and over the mountains.

Average temperatures for the month of September:
Tripoli: between 22°C and 32°C
Beirut: between 24°C and 32°C
Zahle: between 16°C and 32°C

Expected weather in Lebanon:

Saturday: Partly cloudy with fog over the highlands and a chance of scattered light rain during the morning. Conditions will gradually improve during the day, with temperatures rising, especially inland and in mountainous areas.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with fog over the highlands and a further rise in temperatures, particularly inland and over the mountains.

Monday: Partly cloudy with fog over the highlands and an additional rise in temperatures, especially inland and over the mountains, with a chance of light drizzle in southern areas during the evening.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with fog over the highlands and a slight rise in temperatures. Winds will occasionally become active, particularly in northern Lebanon.

Temperatures:
Coast: between 19°C and 30°C
Mountains: between 17°C and 27°C
Inland: between 18°C and 29°C

Surface winds: Southwesterly, ranging between 15 and 35 km/h.

Visibility: Moderate, occasionally poor over the highlands due to fog.

Relative humidity on the coast: Between 60% and 75%.

Sea conditions: Moderate wave height.
Sea surface temperature: 29°C.

Atmospheric pressure: 1016 hPa, equivalent to 762 mmHg.

Sunrise: 6:24 a.m.
Sunset: 6:38 p.m.

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