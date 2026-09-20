Israeli Force Advances Between Deir Mimas and Kfarkela
An Israeli military force comprising three Merkava tanks and five Humvee vehicles advanced toward the main road in the Houra area between the towns of Deir Mimas and Kfarkela in Lebanon’s Marjeyoun District, according to an Al-Jadeed correspondent.
The force reportedly entered the area in the morning and searched several homes before deploying across surrounding locations.
After approximately two hours, the Israeli troops withdrew from the area toward Kfakela, according to the report.