Surprise Visit to Zawtar and Nabatieh.. President Aoun to Southerners: Your Resilience Is the Greatest Medal on Our Chest

Expressing hope that the wound of the South would be closed once and for all, Aoun stressed that the people of southern Lebanon have the right to live in safety and build their homes with the reassurance that they will neither be demolished nor destroyed. He said, “Israel’s withdrawal, the return of the prisoners and our displaced people, and reconstruction are national constants that the state is committed to achieving. They represent one common goal on which no one disagrees.”

The president made his remarks during a surprise visit to Nabatieh and the town of Zawtar al-Gharbiya on Saturday morning. He was accompanied by Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal and the heads of the security agencies: Internal Security Forces Director General Major General Raed Abdallah, General Security Director General Major General Hassan Choucair, and State Security Director General Major General Edgar Lawandos.

President Aoun first arrived at the Nabatieh Governorate headquarters, where he was received by MP Nasser Jaber, South Lebanon Governor and acting Nabatieh Governor Mansour Daou, Nabatieh Mayor Abbas Fakhruddin, and head of the Al-Shaqif Municipalities Union Khaled Badr al-Din.

They welcomed the president and stressed the importance of his visit in supporting the resilience of the people of southern Lebanon in general and Nabatieh in particular, while presenting him with the most pressing needs required to sustain that resilience.

Addressing those who welcomed him, President Aoun said: “We came here with the heads of the security agencies to affirm that we stand by your side.”

He added: “I know that the people of the South love the state and its institutions. They want the state and no one else. It is our duty to stand by you and provide you with everything necessary to help you remain steadfast. We salute and appreciate your resilience here despite the aggression and bombardment. We follow your situation every day, and I have no doubt that the South is at the heart of the state and at the heart of Lebanon.”

President Aoun said: “We hope the wound of the South will be closed once and for all. The people of the South have the right to live in safety and to build their homes knowing they will not be demolished or destroyed. They have the right to cultivate their land and live with dignity. They have the right to enjoy lasting security after suffering continuously since 1969, generation after generation. We lived through war ourselves, but must our children suffer through it as well? Is it not our duty to ensure that they live with dignity? This is our duty toward all of Lebanon, and toward the people of the South in particular, because if the wound of the South is not healed, the wound of Lebanon as a whole will not heal.”

The president and the accompanying delegation then inspected the site where 13 State Security personnel were killed during the latest aggression last April, when their center was targeted while they were carrying out their duties. Aoun paid tribute to their memory.

He also inspected the regional Finance Ministry office and the Agriculture Department building in Nabatieh, both of which sustained extensive damage in the Israeli attack several days ago.

President Aoun then walked through Nabatieh’s market, where he was greeted by residents. He stopped to listen to their appeals, saluting their attachment to their land and stressing that the purpose of his visit was to identify their needs so they could be addressed in coordination with the relevant ministries and public administrations.

Aoun said: “The reason for my visit to Nabatieh with the heads of the security agencies and the Army Commander is to tell you that we stand by your side. We are working to secure all the services you need so that you can remain here and to provide you with security.”

He stressed that “Israel’s withdrawal, the return of the prisoners and the displaced, and reconstruction constitute national constants that the state is committed to achieving.”

The visit took on a strongly popular character, as President Aoun engaged in spontaneous conversations with several residents. He repeatedly assured them that the state stood by the people of the region and was working to meet their security and development needs.

One Nabatieh resident told him: “You have brought light to Nabatieh. We want you to be with us.”

Aoun replied: “That is why I came here.”

When another resident told the president, “We want you with us all the time,” he responded: “I came to you today, and we are by your side. It is our duty to stand by you. The entire state is by your side, and we will never abandon you.”

The resident replied: “Your visit reassures us, and it is an honor to have you with us. You are a son of the South and the crown upon our heads. The son of Aishieh and the son of Nabatieh are one.”

The president reiterated that his visit, accompanied by the Army Commander and security chiefs, was intended to send a clear message to the people of Nabatieh that the state stands by them.

He said: “It is not only a matter of security. It is also our duty to provide you with development services. Today, I met with the governor, the head of the Municipalities Union, the mayor, and the MP to learn about your needs so that we can provide them and help you remain here.”

He added: “We say to each one of you: thank God for your safety, and God willing, the wound of the South will heal.”

President Aoun later spoke to journalists and, in response to a question, said: “It has been my duty to come here for some time, but circumstances did not allow it. Today, I am here, and our objective is clear. I have repeated it hundreds of times and will continue to do so: the Israeli withdrawal, the return of the prisoners, the return of our displaced people to their towns and villages, and the reconstruction of the South. This is a clear goal for everyone, and I cannot imagine anyone disagreeing with it.”

President Aoun then walked to the government Serail building in Nabatieh, which was destroyed during the latest aggression and where former mayor Dr. Ahmad Kahil, 12 municipal council members and employees, and other civilians were killed.

Addressing those present, President Aoun said: “Your resilience is the greatest medal on our chest. Your remaining here with your families despite the war is the strongest message to the world: that this society and this people, despite all the difficult circumstances, are capable of rising again and will remain standing forever.”

Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal said: “The army has never left Nabatieh for a single day, just as it has never left any Lebanese town where Lebanese citizens remain.”

President Aoun then visited President Nabih Berri Governmental Hospital, where he met its director general, Dr. Hassan Wazni, and a number of doctors.

Addressing the hospital’s medical, emergency, nursing, and administrative staff, Aoun said: “I came to tell you how proud we are of you. You are the unsung soldiers. Through your resilience here, despite the difficult circumstances, you have remained capable of providing medical services to our people in the South. This is a medal on our chest and on the chest of every Lebanese. We can only bow before your sacrifices and the magnitude of the efforts you are making.”

He added: “You have our heartfelt thanks. We stand by your side to help you continue providing the most important service of all: medical care. You make us proud, and Lebanon is proud of you.”

He concluded: “We are closely following the situation, and it is not easy. Even under these difficult conditions and amid bombardment, you continued providing medical services. This is an exceptional achievement. The highest form of selflessness is when a person sacrifices himself in the service of others. You are risking your lives for a humanitarian mission. I thank each and every one of you, and we bow before your sacrifices. May God protect you.”

President Aoun then toured the hospital, visiting several wounded people and patients and wishing them a speedy recovery.

For his part, Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal said as he left the hospital: “The army is always present in the South and in all liberated Lebanese towns. We hope to liberate the remaining towns, and we will deploy there as well.”

President Aoun and the accompanying delegation then visited the town of Zawtar al-Gharbiya, where he inspected army units deployed there and visited the Church of the Monastery of Our Lady of the Annunciation.

From inside the church, he observed Israeli army deployment positions in Zawtar al-Sharqiya.