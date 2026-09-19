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What did Geagea say about Lebanese apples?

2026-09-19 | 03:58
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What did Geagea say about Lebanese apples?
What did Geagea say about Lebanese apples?

Lebanese Forces Party leader Samir Geagea wrote on his account on the X platform:

“Thanks are due to the government for reopening the doors of Arab countries, particularly the Gulf states, to Lebanese agricultural products, especially Lebanese apples at the present time.

Despite all the progress made in the agricultural sector around the world, Lebanese apples remain an adornment to dining tables, standing out among their counterparts worldwide.

Therefore, the Minister of Agriculture is called upon to continue what the government has started by providing all the necessary facilitations to help market and sell this season’s crop.”

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