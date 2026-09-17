Watch “Awdat Al Asala” tonight at 8:00 PM live on Al Jadeed

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The meeting kicked off at Les Invalides Palace, bringing together Presidents Joseph Aoun and Emmanuel Macron and Jordan’s King Abdullah II, for the preparatory meeting of the conference to support the Lebanese Army and security forces.
Presidential adviser and political writer Jean Aziz wrote an article published by Just Justice under the title: “Don’t Let the Peace Agreement in Lebanon Prove Hezbollah’s Narrative Right.”
President of the Lebanese Republic, Joseph Aoun, met French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace ahead of the opening of the preparatory meeting for the conference to support the Lebanese Army and security forces within the framework of the Aqaba initiative.