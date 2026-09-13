Bashar al-Assad Supporters Network Case.. Lebanese Judiciary Pursues a Hezbollah Official

The network’s confessions showed that Hajj Alaa allegedly served as Hezbollah’s operational link in the case. He was reportedly responsible for managing logistical affairs, securing accommodation in Beirut’s southern suburbs, and providing salaries to trainees under the cover of an association affiliated with the party.

The judicial source told Al-Modon that technical experts within the security agencies are continuing to examine the contents of phones seized from members of the network. The technical investigation revealed that the analysis extends beyond the current case and has uncovered leads and information connected to other security cases and files. This is expected to result in new and separate judicial proceedings against the detainees and other individuals whose names emerge from the data extraction.

Regarding the next procedural step, the source told Al-Modon that Government Commissioner to the Military Court Judge Claude Ghanem is expected to review the case upon receiving it, in preparation for formally charging the five detainees, as well as filing charges in absentia against those who remain at large, foremost among them Hajj Alaa and several Syrian individuals linked to the network, before referring them to the First Military Investigating Judge.