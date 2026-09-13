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Arab & International

Bashar al-Assad Supporters Network Case.. Lebanese Judiciary Pursues a Hezbollah Official

2026-09-13 | 01:13
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Bashar al-Assad Supporters Network Case.. Lebanese Judiciary Pursues a Hezbollah Official
Bashar al-Assad Supporters Network Case.. Lebanese Judiciary Pursues a Hezbollah Official

In a judicial development that concludes the preliminary investigation into the “Assad supporters” network whose members were arrested in Akkar, a judicial source told Al-Modon that Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation Ahmad Rami Al-Hajj has formally concluded the preliminary investigations and referred the case to the Public Prosecution at the Court of Cassation to take the necessary legal measures and press charges against those involved.

According to the source, security agencies succeeded in establishing the full identity of the Hezbollah official known by the alias “Hajj Alaa,” after cross-checking the detainees’ confessions and analyzing communications data. Following this development, Judge Al-Hajj circulated the official’s name and identity to all security and military agencies to pursue and arrest him.

The network’s confessions showed that Hajj Alaa allegedly served as Hezbollah’s operational link in the case. He was reportedly responsible for managing logistical affairs, securing accommodation in Beirut’s southern suburbs, and providing salaries to trainees under the cover of an association affiliated with the party.

The judicial source told Al-Modon that technical experts within the security agencies are continuing to examine the contents of phones seized from members of the network. The technical investigation revealed that the analysis extends beyond the current case and has uncovered leads and information connected to other security cases and files. This is expected to result in new and separate judicial proceedings against the detainees and other individuals whose names emerge from the data extraction.

Regarding the next procedural step, the source told Al-Modon that Government Commissioner to the Military Court Judge Claude Ghanem is expected to review the case upon receiving it, in preparation for formally charging the five detainees, as well as filing charges in absentia against those who remain at large, foremost among them Hajj Alaa and several Syrian individuals linked to the network, before referring them to the First Military Investigating Judge.

Related articles
Bashar al-Assad Supporters Network Case.. Lebanese Judiciary Pursues a Hezbollah Official

Arab & International

Hezbollah

Bashar al-Assad

Assad Supporters Network

Hajj Alaa

Lebanese Judiciary

Ahmad Rami Al-Hajj

Claude Ghanem

Akkar

Lebanon

Military Court

Lebanese Security Forces

Beirut Southern Suburbs

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