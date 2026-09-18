Israeli Army Advances in Deir Mimas, Confronting Lebanese Army Position

The Israeli and Lebanese armies faced off on Friday on the outskirts of Deir Mimas in the Marjayoun district after Israeli forces advanced toward a newly established Lebanese army position.

Al Jadeed’s correspondent reported that the Israeli army fired four stun grenades toward the Lebanese army near the outskirts of Deir Mimas in an attempt to force Lebanese troops to leave the position.



The Israeli army also threatened to target the Lebanese army if it did not withdraw from the town, claiming that the area falls within the “yellow line,” and gave the Lebanese army a deadline to withdraw.



The development prompted the intervention of the "Military Coordination Group for Lebanon" as efforts were made to resolve a dispute over the location of the Lebanese army’s position at the entrance to Deir Mimas.



According to Al Jadeed’s correspondent, Israeli forces subsequently took control of the position established by the Lebanese army on the outskirts of the town after Lebanese troops withdrew from it.