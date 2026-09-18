News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026

Local News

Israeli Army Advances in Deir Mimas, Confronting Lebanese Army Position

2026-09-18 | 05:09
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A-
A+
Israeli Army Advances in Deir Mimas, Confronting Lebanese Army Position
Israeli Army Advances in Deir Mimas, Confronting Lebanese Army Position

The Israeli and Lebanese armies faced off on Friday on the outskirts of Deir Mimas in the Marjayoun district after Israeli forces advanced toward a newly established Lebanese army position.

Al Jadeed’s correspondent reported that the Israeli army fired four stun grenades toward the Lebanese army near the outskirts of Deir Mimas in an attempt to force Lebanese troops to leave the position.

The Israeli army also threatened to target the Lebanese army if it did not withdraw from the town, claiming that the area falls within the “yellow line,” and gave the Lebanese army a deadline to withdraw.

The development prompted the intervention of the "Military Coordination Group for Lebanon" as efforts were made to resolve a dispute over the location of the Lebanese army’s position at the entrance to Deir Mimas.

According to Al Jadeed’s correspondent, Israeli forces subsequently took control of the position established by the Lebanese army on the outskirts of the town after Lebanese troops withdrew from it.
Related articles
Israeli Army Advances in Deir Mimas, Confronting Lebanese Army Position

Local News

Lebanon

Israel

Lebanese Army

Deir Mimas

Back to top
Aljadeed
Aoun, Salam Review South Lebanon Developments, Paris Talks and Upcoming UN Meetings

Also Read In Local News

Aoun, Salam Review South Lebanon Developments, Paris Talks and Upcoming UN Meetings
03:58

Aoun, Salam Review South Lebanon Developments, Paris Talks and Upcoming UN Meetings

President Joseph Aoun received Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Friday for talks on the general situation in Lebanon, particularly developments in the South amid continuing Israeli attacks on southern towns and villages.

03:58

Aoun, Salam Review South Lebanon Developments, Paris Talks and Upcoming UN Meetings

President Joseph Aoun received Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Friday for talks on the general situation in Lebanon, particularly developments in the South amid continuing Israeli attacks on southern towns and villages.

Earthquake Recorded in West Bekaa
Play
03:07

Earthquake Recorded in West Bekaa

The National Center for Geophysics recorded a light earthquake measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale in the Lala area of West Bekaa .

03:07

Earthquake Recorded in West Bekaa

The National Center for Geophysics recorded a light earthquake measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale in the Lala area of West Bekaa .

A “Rare” U.S. Opportunity for Lebanon
01:37

A “Rare” U.S. Opportunity for Lebanon

Republican U.S. Congressman of Lebanese descent Darin LaHood and veteran diplomat David Hale have issued a joint message to Lebanese leaders, saying that Lebanon has been presented with a “rare and real opportunity” following Hezbollah’s losses in the war with Israel—an opportunity that remains open but will not last without concrete action by Lebanese state authorities.

01:37

A “Rare” U.S. Opportunity for Lebanon

Republican U.S. Congressman of Lebanese descent Darin LaHood and veteran diplomat David Hale have issued a joint message to Lebanese leaders, saying that Lebanon has been presented with a “rare and real opportunity” following Hezbollah’s losses in the war with Israel—an opportunity that remains open but will not last without concrete action by Lebanese state authorities.

Happening Now

Recommended for you

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers

Our visitors are reading now

Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026