Hezbollah Encircled.. U.S. Deadline for the Lebanese State! (Al-Modon)

According to the newspaper, “Against the backdrop of these developments, the eighth round of negotiations, which had been scheduled to take place in Rome, was postponed. Instead, a meeting will be held between Lebanon’s ambassador to the United States, Nada Hamadeh Mouawad, and Israel’s ambassador there, Yechiel Leiter. Lebanon had continued to insist on the need for tangible results from the negotiations, including an Israeli withdrawal from areas it occupies. Israel rejects such a withdrawal at this stage and insists that it will not pull out as long as the Lebanese Army has not entered Hezbollah sites and begun removing its weapons.”

The newspaper added that “the Israelis continue to convey threats that if the Army does not move to remove Hezbollah’s weapons and search homes and private properties, Israel will do so itself and will destroy homes that are not searched. Tel Aviv also wants any future round of negotiations to address a serious plan for removing weapons north of the Litani River. Hezbollah rejects this, as does the Army, which seeks to avoid a confrontation or clash with the party.

“Nevertheless, this will be a central issue in the coming phase, whether through continued U.S. and Israeli pressure, during the meeting between the Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors in Washington, or on the agenda of any future round of negotiations. It will also become a major issue of political dispute and division domestically, whether during the parliamentary session debating the government’s performance or through daily political disputes that are likely to deepen divisions and could push Hezbollah toward further escalation against the government.

“This comes as several demonstrations could take place domestically, either over economic and living conditions that could take on a political dimension, or through protest gatherings, including one scheduled outside the Higher Islamic Shiite Council next Tuesday.”