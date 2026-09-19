Miraculously, the Al-Risala Scouts’ medical emergency team survives an airstrike!

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam is heading to the United States, where he will first travel to New York to take part in the United Nations General Assembly and deliver Lebanon’s address before the assembly.
Israel’s Channel 13 reported that the Israeli army is building bridges over the Litani River and constructing military roads as part of its preparations to remain in Lebanon for a longer period.
The Forecast Department at the Meteorological Service of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation expects tomorrow’s weather to be cloudy, with fog over the highlands and a further rise in temperatures, especially inland and in mountainous areas.