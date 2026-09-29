News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Live stream
Search
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Leb
18
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Notifications
Sign in
العربية
Search
العربية
Sign in
News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs
Schedule
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Follow us on our following channels
Subscribe to our newsletter
>
Download the Al Jadeed app
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
©
All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026
03:43
Scattered Rain, Thunderstorms and Active Winds Expected Across Lebanon
23:59
Salam Meets Bessent as U.S. Presses Action Against Iran-Hezbollah Financial Networks
2026-09-28
Inside the Operation That Led Israel to Nasrallah
2026-09-28
“Popcorn”... Don’t Eat It Before Bed!
2026-09-28
Geagea to Sheikh Naim: Resistance Should Not Be for Iran!
News Reports
Evening News Introduction 29-09-2026
2026-09-29 | 13:54
A-
A+
Evening News Introduction 29-09-2026
Evening News Introduction 29-09-2026
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Evening
Introduction
29-09-2026
Back to top
Evening News Introduction 28-09-2026
Also Read In News Reports
2026-09-28
Evening News Introduction 28-09-2026
2026-09-28
Evening News Introduction 28-09-2026
2026-09-26
Introduction to the Evening News 26-09-2026
2026-09-26
Introduction to the Evening News 26-09-2026
2026-09-25
Introduction of the Evening News 25-09-2026
2026-09-25
Introduction of the Evening News 25-09-2026
Happening Now
News Reports
13:54
Evening News Introduction 29-09-2026
Local News
07:09
Berri says failure to renew UNIFIL mandate can still be avoided
Arab & International
04:05
Sabotage on east Syria pipeline halts gas flow: state media
Recommended for you
News Reports
13:54
Evening News Introduction 29-09-2026
Local News
07:09
Berri says failure to renew UNIFIL mandate can still be avoided
Local News
03:43
Scattered Rain, Thunderstorms and Active Winds Expected Across Lebanon
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
Subscribe
Our visitors are reading now
2026-09-26
Iran Proposes Seven-Day Ceasefire as Trump Reportedly Rejects Plan
2026-09-26
Deir Mimas Municipality Warns Residents: Avoid Olive Fields
2026-09-28
"His freedom for money?".. Saad Lamjarred's wife drops a bombshell after the verdict sentencing him to 10 years in prison
2026-09-07
Iraqi TikToker Naro Jailed Over “Inappropriate Content”
2026-09-25
Hezbollah MP Warns of ‘Major Confrontation’ in Lebanon
2026-09-28
Inside the Operation That Led Israel to Nasrallah
Videos
Videos
13:54
Evening News Introduction 29-09-2026
2026-09-28
Evening News Introduction 28-09-2026
2026-09-26
Introduction to the Evening News 26-09-2026
2026-09-25
Introduction of the Evening News 25-09-2026
2026-09-25
Aoun at Red Cross–Red Crescent Regional Conference: Humanitarian Workers Must Never Become Targets
2026-09-24
Introduction of Evening News 24-09-2026
Most read
Trending topics
Local News
03:43
Scattered Rain, Thunderstorms and Active Winds Expected Across Lebanon
Local News
03:43
Scattered Rain, Thunderstorms and Active Winds Expected Across Lebanon
Arab & International
02:47
Iran FM says expects US answer Tuesday on plan to open Hormuz
Arab & International
02:47
Iran FM says expects US answer Tuesday on plan to open Hormuz
Local News
07:09
Berri says failure to renew UNIFIL mandate can still be avoided
Local News
07:09
Berri says failure to renew UNIFIL mandate can still be avoided
Local News
23:59
Salam Meets Bessent as U.S. Presses Action Against Iran-Hezbollah Financial Networks
Local News
23:59
Salam Meets Bessent as U.S. Presses Action Against Iran-Hezbollah Financial Networks
Economy
02:25
Gold Hovers Near Seven-Week Low as Investors Await U.S. Data
Economy
02:25
Gold Hovers Near Seven-Week Low as Investors Await U.S. Data
News Reports
13:54
Evening News Introduction 29-09-2026
News Reports
13:54
Evening News Introduction 29-09-2026
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn More
Click here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Follow us on our following channels
Subscribe to our newsletter
>
Download the Al Jadeed app
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
©
All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026