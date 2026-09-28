"His freedom for money?".. Saad Lamjarred's wife drops a bombshell after the verdict sentencing him to 10 years in prison

Ghita El Allaki, the wife of Moroccan artist Saad Lamjarred, stirred widespread controversy after breaking her silence for the first time following the appeal ruling sentencing him to 10 years in prison in France, where she discussed details she said she experienced during the course of the case and revealed the existence of what she described as "extortion" related to her husband's freedom.