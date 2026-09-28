El Allaki said that the family provided what it considered evidence to the defense team, and spoke about alleged attempts to tie freedom to financial demands, adding: "We were told that if we do not pay, he will return to prison," emphasizing that Saad Lamjarred maintained his innocence and respected judicial procedures throughout the past years.
Lamjarred's wife also expressed her full support for him, describing her husband as a "kind and patient person," stressing that she knows his personality away from the spotlight and circulating judgments, and that she will remain by his side during the coming phase.
The Appeals Assize Court in Créteil near Paris had issued a verdict sentencing Saad Lamjarred to 10 years in prison in the rape case of Laura Prioul, following the appeal of the previous ruling, while the defense team announced its adherence to his innocence and taking new legal steps to challenge the decision.