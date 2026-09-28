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&quot;His freedom for money?&quot;.. Saad Lamjarred&#39;s wife drops a bombshell after the verdict sentencing him to 10 years in prison
"His freedom for money?".. Saad Lamjarred's wife drops a bombshell after the verdict sentencing him to 10 years in prison
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"His freedom for money?".. Saad Lamjarred's wife drops a bombshell after the verdict sentencing him to 10 years in prison

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-28 | 03:30
"His freedom for money?".. Saad Lamjarred's wife drops a bombshell after the verdict sentencing him to 10 years in prison
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Aljadeed
"His freedom for money?".. Saad Lamjarred's wife drops a bombshell after the verdict sentencing him to 10 years in prison

Ghita El Allaki, the wife of Moroccan artist Saad Lamjarred, stirred widespread controversy after breaking her silence for the first time following the appeal ruling sentencing him to 10 years in prison in France, where she discussed details she said she experienced during the course of the case and revealed the existence of what she described as "extortion" related to her husband's freedom.

El Allaki said that the family provided what it considered evidence to the defense team, and spoke about alleged attempts to tie freedom to financial demands, adding: "We were told that if we do not pay, he will return to prison," emphasizing that Saad Lamjarred maintained his innocence and respected judicial procedures throughout the past years.

Lamjarred's wife also expressed her full support for him, describing her husband as a "kind and patient person," stressing that she knows his personality away from the spotlight and circulating judgments, and that she will remain by his side during the coming phase.
The Appeals Assize Court in Créteil near Paris had issued a verdict sentencing Saad Lamjarred to 10 years in prison in the rape case of Laura Prioul, following the appeal of the previous ruling, while the defense team announced its adherence to his innocence and taking new legal steps to challenge the decision.

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Saad Lamjarred’s Wife Is in Her Final Month of Pregnancy.. Details Emerge After His 10-Year Prison Sentence
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Saad Lamjarred’s Wife Is in Her Final Month of Pregnancy.. Details Emerge After His 10-Year Prison Sentence

Moroccan media reports have revealed that singer Saad Lamjarred’s wife is in the final month of her pregnancy, saying that she has been going through a difficult period following the appeal court’s decision to sentence her husband to 10 years in prison in France.

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Saad Lamjarred’s Wife Is in Her Final Month of Pregnancy.. Details Emerge After His 10-Year Prison Sentence

Moroccan media reports have revealed that singer Saad Lamjarred’s wife is in the final month of her pregnancy, saying that she has been going through a difficult period following the appeal court’s decision to sentence her husband to 10 years in prison in France.

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