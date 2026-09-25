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Introduction of the Evening News 25-09-2026

2026-09-25 | 13:26
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Introduction of the Evening News 25-09-2026

In the capital of nations, he deposited his word and sent his signals from the podium of its General Assembly / Before moving to the capital of decision-making to meet the architect of the framework agreement /./ Prime Minister Nawaf Salam ascended the speaking platform as a statesman carrying the concerns of a homeland ringed with a framework of fire / And with challenges and complexities the size of its map / And after spending days in marathon meetings and gatherings with a schedule full of heads of state, governments, and foreign ministers / He moved among the decision-making countries under the banner that Lebanon is a sovereign state / And its sovereignty is not a matter of opinion / Nor will it remain at the mercy of regional conflicts // And in his speech / He laid down the equation for Lebanon's revival through a triad based on trust to be built, a decision to be reclaimed, and land to be liberated / And the Prime Minister acknowledged that his country faces fateful challenges / Decisively stating that no one speaks on behalf of Lebanon and no one negotiates for it except the Lebanese state through its constitutional institutions / And negotiations with Israel are in order to reach arrangements guaranteeing the end of the war, complete withdrawal, the extension of state authority, and confining arms to its hands alone / On the basis of reciprocity and phasing / Warning that the success of any agreement is not measured by declared intentions but by the implementation of commitments / And in a direct message to those concerned, Salam demanded the translation of the framework into practical steps within a verification mechanism ensuring the implementation of all its provisions // And in his remarks from the UN rostrum, he did not forget the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, pointing to the tragedy of wounded Gaza / And expressing solidarity with the Arab Gulf states against Iranian attacks / Concluding by demanding the development of the basic structure of the Security Council, which has remained captive to a historical moment dating back to the end of World War II // From here, the Prime Minister sets off for the anticipated Washington meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio / Carrying in his pocket a central concern represented by securing a UN presence in the South after the end of UNIFIL's mission //
Between New York, Washington, and the South / A race against time searching for a breakthrough in the wall of the crisis / Lebanese diplomacy is moving on more than one front / Yet the road to a settlement does not seem paved / As the "UNIFIL" file enters a highly sensitive phase / And Israel exploits the stumbling block to establish new facts on the ground / For the South is not heading toward a quiet vacuum, but rather toward a redrawing of the security equation // And in Washington, electoral milestones are approaching, while Lebanon awaits the outcome of US-Iranian contacts, and whether the coming weeks will open the door to negotiations or leave the region facing the possibilities of escalation // From the Strait of Hormuz / to the negotiating table, the region appears before a delicate equation: Iran opens the door to diplomacy, but sets its conditions, and Washington seeks an exit that reopens one of the most important maritime corridors in the world / Tehran sends to the United States, via intermediaries, a seven-day proposal / A conditional deadline, which Iran says will open the strait to navigation at its end / Amid Washington's bet on cooperation with Beijing to pressure for the reopening of the waterway // The equation is thus no longer confined to the nuclear file or to halting the war / Rather, it has also become linked to maritime security, the global economy, and the ability of the parties to turn escalation into negotiation / Iran says: Seven days may open the door to Hormuz… And Pezeshkian says: An agreement is possible // As for the question that remains open in Washington and Tehran: Will these messages be the beginning of an actual negotiating track, or merely a truce in a war not yet decided
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