Rahma Riad and Alexander Uloom Reunite in Milan and Turn Heads at Tod’s Show

The reunion came after Uloom had been busy filming the third season of House of David, which kept him away from several public appearances alongside his wife.

The couple attended the Tod’s fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week, joining the glamorous atmosphere surrounding one of the world’s biggest fashion events.

Rahma and Alexander appeared together in stylish looks, drawing attention from fans who were pleased to see the couple reunited after a noticeable absence from public events.

Their appearance at Tod’s also sparked interaction across social media, with photos and videos of the pair circulating among fans.

Between Alexander’s acting commitments and Rahma’s ongoing music career, their Milan appearance brought the couple back into the spotlight in a moment that combined fashion, entertainment and their long-awaited reunion.

Alternative headlines: “After Time Apart.. Rahma Riad and Alexander Uloom Reunite in Milan” — “Rahma Riad and Alexander Uloom Steal the Spotlight at Tod’s Milan Show” — “From House of David to Milan.. Alexander Uloom Reunites With Rahma Riad”