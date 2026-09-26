Introduction to the Evening News 26-09-2026

Pre-New York is like post-New York / The countdown has stopped / Over the intransigence of both the Iranian and American sides / And the sorting and annexation process between direct meetings and in closed rooms ended with US President Donald Trump rejecting the Iranian proposal for a seven-day ceasefire / and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of the blockade / but Trump is "caught between the two horns" of a war that if he renews he will lose at home and at the "Republican" ballot boxes / and a concession that if he makes it he will reap the consequences of a popular wave of anger over a pointless war "that the American people have no stake in" /./ Trump is not to be envied for the position he has put himself in / and therefore he pulled out a card he had used before, which is grabbing Tehran by the hand that hurts it / by surrounding the strait with a steel wall and choking it with the economic pariah / and imposing the largest blockade on it in military history / And upon the losses Iran incurs in its treasury, Trump built his justifications for rejecting the proposal /./ And back to the beginning / While the Iranian political level, the author of the proposal, maintained silence / the military wing took over the response and declared full readiness / and directly, the Iranian armed forces launched warning shots to the US forces that committing any new miscalculation, the response to it will be fiercer and on a wider scale than the previous two wars, and military necessities are available to face any potential American or Israeli aggression /./ The United Nations gathered the world for days / Even if every country sang in its own tune / But the international community, along with meetings and shuttling mediations between the corridors, could not bridge the American-Iranian gap, which became as deep as a strait / It passed between Washington and Beijing during the presidential bilateral summit like a passing wave, and the Chinese dragon did not extend the lifeline to the American eagle, but rather left it drowning in the swamp on the basis that Trump instigated the war with Iran and upon him alone falls the burden of putting an end to it / In view of the foregoing / the shock recorded on the observatory of both parties will have repercussions that will strike the region / and Lebanon will not be immune to its consequences / And as before it, the country drowning in a livelihood crisis / opened its ledgers to the world / and its Prime Minister Nawaf Salam established the rules of firm sovereignty from the podium of the United Nations / and invested the days and nights of New York / in meetings of the foe and the friend / And before preparing for the meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio next Monday / Salam activated the intensive Saudi-Lebanese coordination fan / according to Al-Jadeed's sources in Washington, as they reported the agreement to reactivate the joint Saudi-Lebanese committee as a new step towards the return of distinguished relations, paving the way for additional joint steps between the two countries / during the meeting that brought together Salam and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan in the presence of Yazid bin Farhan, who is tasked with the Lebanese file / And in addition to preparing for a new phase of economic and trade cooperation and cultural exchange between the two countries / the weight of Saudi interest in Lebanon through the presence of "Faisal and Yazid" together to meet Salam / touched upon discussing the conditions of the region and the efforts made to de-escalate and enhance security and stability / Salam also briefed the Saudi side on the course of work within the tripartite framework / and the necessity for this course to be accompanied by a clear timetable / and a mechanism to verify the implementation of commitments /./ As for the Saudi Foreign Minister, he appreciated the efforts made by the Lebanese government to preserve the state and its national institutions / in a way that contributes to enhancing regional security and stability /./ To move the scene from New York to the Champs-Élysées avenue / Over the tens of thousands of participants, Pope Leo XIV raised prayers that crossed the human tsunami / to the decision-makers with a message whose gist is that human history is not written by those who impose themselves by force of arms or control and hegemony, but is written by the humble and those who create mechanisms of peace /./ But "to whom do you read your psalms, O Leo?" //