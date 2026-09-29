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Scattered Rain, Thunderstorms and Active Winds Expected Across Lebanon

2026-09-29 | 03:43
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Scattered Rain, Thunderstorms and Active Winds Expected Across Lebanon
Scattered Rain, Thunderstorms and Active Winds Expected Across Lebanon

Relatively stable autumn weather dominates Lebanon and the Eastern Mediterranean Basin with temperatures below seasonal averages, until the morning of tomorrow Wednesday, when the region will be affected by a low-pressure system centered southwest of Turkey, leading to unsettled weather with occasional scattered rainfall and lightning and thunder, active winds until next Sunday.

 Average temperatures for the month of September: Tripoli between 22 and 32°C, Beirut 24 and 32, Zahle between 16 and 32°C.

 Expected Weather in Lebanon:

Tuesday:
Partly cloudy with fog over highlands, no significant change in temperatures; scattered light rain is expected on Tuesday/Wednesday night.

Wednesday:
Partly to occasionally cloudy with fog over highlands and a slight drop in temperatures; winds will become active and scattered rain showers will occur, occasionally intensifying from the afternoon onward, accompanied by lightning and thunder. 

Thursday:
Partly cloudy with fog over highlands and stable temperatures; scattered rain showers are expected at times accompanied by lightning and thunder from the evening onward, with active winds; partial clearings are anticipated during the day.  

Friday:
Partly cloudy with fog over highlands and stable temperatures; scattered rain showers are expected at times accompanied by lightning, thunder, and active winds; partial clearings are anticipated during the day.  

Surface Wind:
 Southwesterly, with speeds ranging between 15 and 30 km/h. 

Visibility:
Moderate along the coast, occasionally poor over the highlands due to fog.

 

Coastal Relative Humidity:
Between 55 and 75%

Sea Conditions:
Moderate wave height. 

Water Surface Temperature:
28°C
Atmospheric Pressure:
1013 HPA
Equivalent to: 760 mm Mercury
 
Scattered Rain, Thunderstorms and Active Winds Expected Across Lebanon

Local News

Lebanon

Weather

Autumn

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