News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Lebanon News
Middle East and the World
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Live stream
Search
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Leb
21
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Notifications
Sign in
العربية
Search
العربية
Sign in
News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Lebanon News
Middle East and the World
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs
Schedule
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Follow us on our following channels
Subscribe to our newsletter
>
Download the Al Jadeed app
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
©
All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026
04:20
Premier Salam: No leniency in explosives case all those involved will be held accountable
2026-10-08
Seven Simple Weekly Habits That Could Help Boost Happiness
2026-10-08
Hezbollah Takes New Step to Support Displaced Families
2026-10-06
Impeachment motion against Abbas Araghchi
2026-10-06
Rainy Tuesday, Warmer Thursday: Lebanon Braces for Changing Autumn Weather
News Reports
Evening News Bulletin Introduction – 12-10-2026
2026-10-12 | 13:39
A-
A+
Evening News Bulletin Introduction – 12-10-2026
Evening News Bulletin Introduction – 12-10-2026
Related articles
Evening News Bulletin Introduction – 09-10-2026
Evening News Introduction – 10-10-2026
Introduction to the evening news bulletin 30-09-2026
Evening News Bulletin Introduction – 12-10-2026
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Evening
Bulletin
Introduction
12-10-2026
Back to top
Evening News Intro 11-10-2026
Also Read In News Reports
2026-10-11
Evening News Intro 11-10-2026
2026-10-11
Evening News Intro 11-10-2026
2026-10-10
Evening News Introduction – 10-10-2026
2026-10-10
Evening News Introduction – 10-10-2026
2026-10-09
Evening News Bulletin Introduction – 09-10-2026
2026-10-09
Evening News Bulletin Introduction – 09-10-2026
Happening Now
News Reports
13:39
Evening News Bulletin Introduction – 12-10-2026
Middle East and the World
08:18
Explosion Near Israel-Lebanon Border
Lebanon News
08:06
Lebanon Seizes 200 Kg of C-4 Explosives Smuggled Across Syrian Border
Recommended for you
News Reports
13:39
Evening News Bulletin Introduction – 12-10-2026
Middle East and the World
08:18
Explosion Near Israel-Lebanon Border
Lebanon News
07:05
Heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast across Lebanon
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
Subscribe
Our visitors are reading now
08:18
Explosion Near Israel-Lebanon Border
2026-08-14
Nashwa Mustafa Speaks Heartbreakingly About Her Late Husband... and This Is What He Told Her Before His Death
2026-10-06
Fuel Prices Fall in Lebanon
04:20
Premier Salam: No leniency in explosives case all those involved will be held accountable
03:33
Actress Hager Ahmed’s Husband Released in Sabry Nakhnoakh Case as Court Postpones Trial
07:05
Heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast across Lebanon
Videos
Videos
13:39
Evening News Bulletin Introduction – 12-10-2026
2026-10-11
Evening News Intro 11-10-2026
2026-10-10
Evening News Introduction – 10-10-2026
2026-10-09
Evening News Bulletin Introduction – 09-10-2026
2026-10-08
Evening News Introduction 08-10- 2026
2026-10-07
Evening News Introduction 07-10-2026
Most read
Trending topics
Middle East and the World
08:18
Explosion Near Israel-Lebanon Border
Middle East and the World
08:18
Explosion Near Israel-Lebanon Border
Lebanon News
08:06
Lebanon Seizes 200 Kg of C-4 Explosives Smuggled Across Syrian Border
Lebanon News
08:06
Lebanon Seizes 200 Kg of C-4 Explosives Smuggled Across Syrian Border
Lebanon News
07:05
Heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast across Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:05
Heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast across Lebanon
Entertainment & Lifestyle
03:15
Days After Grandson Younes’ Death, Maged El Masry Shares Emotional Message and Asks Fans to Pray for His Grandson Jibril
Entertainment & Lifestyle
03:15
Days After Grandson Younes’ Death, Maged El Masry Shares Emotional Message and Asks Fans to Pray for His Grandson Jibril
Al Jadeed Exclusive
06:57
Constitutional Council Partially Upholds Challenge to General Amnesty Law
Al Jadeed Exclusive
06:57
Constitutional Council Partially Upholds Challenge to General Amnesty Law
News Reports
13:39
Evening News Bulletin Introduction – 12-10-2026
News Reports
13:39
Evening News Bulletin Introduction – 12-10-2026
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn More
Click here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Lebanon News
Middle East and the World
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Follow us on our following channels
Subscribe to our newsletter
>
Download the Al Jadeed app
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
©
All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026