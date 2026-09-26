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Turkish star Deniz Baysal and Barış Yurt&ccedil;u separate after 7 years of marriage
Turkish star Deniz Baysal and Barış Yurtçu separate after 7 years of marriage
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Turkish star Deniz Baysal and Barış Yurtçu separate after 7 years of marriage

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-26 | 06:25
Turkish star Deniz Baysal and Barış Yurtçu separate after 7 years of marriage
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Turkish star Deniz Baysal and Barış Yurtçu separate after 7 years of marriage

The curtain has officially fallen on the marriage of Turkish actress Deniz Baysal, star of the series "The Oath", and musician Barış Yurtçu, after the 8th Family Court in Istanbul issued a decision to end their marriage during a single session held yesterday morning, Friday.

The couple attended the divorce hearing accompanied by their lawyers, after the separation lawsuit—which initially began in a contested manner—turned into a consensual divorce following an agreement reached between the two parties. The session lasted only about 10 minutes, thereby ending a 7-year marriage.
Deniz Baysal had filed a divorce lawsuit before the Istanbul court at the beginning of last July, citing fundamental disagreements and neglect within married life, before leaving the marital home and moving to live with her family in the city of Izmir, desiring to end the relationship quietly.

Simultaneously with the divorce announcement, reports spread in the Turkish press speaking of a financial settlement between the two parties, as some sources claimed that Barış Yurtçu requested a financial sum in exchange for completing the separation procedures, and that Baysal agreed to pay part of the amount within a private agreement between them.
Those claims also indicated that Yurtçu received the agreed-upon amount before the court session, and that both parties chose to avoid any direct contact during the session, but this information has not been officially confirmed by either party or their legal representatives.

News of the couple's separation had dominated headlines over the past period, after rumors began circulating about the reasons for their dispute, as some unconfirmed reports claimed that Baysal discovered her husband's infidelity, and that the disagreements between them escalated during the filming of the series "This Sea Will Overflow", reaching, according to those claims, crises on the set.
Other reports also spoke of disputes related to financial demands and gifts presented during the years of marriage, amidst talk of lengthy negotiations between the two parties before reaching a divorce agreement, though these accounts remained within the realm of journalistic claims with no official comment issued regarding them.
It is noteworthy that Deniz Baysal and Barış Yurtçu tied the knot in 2019, and throughout their years of marriage, they formed a couple relatively far from the spotlight, before news of disagreements between them began to surface in recent months, culminating in the official announcement of separation.
 
 

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