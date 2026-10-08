Hezbollah Takes New Step to Support Displaced Families
The Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc called on the Lebanese authorities to take concrete steps to alleviate the impact of Israeli attacks on citizens, combat corruption and tax evasion, and address deteriorating living conditions.
In a statement issued following its regular meeting on Thursday, the bloc criticized the authorities’ performance, urging them to refrain from what it described as “theatrical displays and provocative statements” and fulfill their responsibilities toward citizens.