Rainy Tuesday, Warmer Thursday: Lebanon Braces for Changing Autumn Weather

Unstable autumn weather dominates Lebanon and the Eastern Mediterranean basin with scattered light rainfall until the evening of tomorrow Tuesday, and temperatures are expected to rise gradually, exceeding their seasonal averages on Thursday, especially inland.

Average temperatures for the month of October: Tripoli between 20 and 28°C, Beirut 21 and 29°C, Zahle between 13 and 27°C.



Expected Weather in Lebanon:

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy to occasionally overcast with a slight drop in temperatures and fog over highlands, scattered rainfall especially in northern regions with possibility of lightning and thunder, winds occasionally strong, rainfall subsides starting from the evening and weather gradually stabilizes turning to few clouds.



Wednesday:

Few clouds with rising temperatures and localized fog over highlands.



Thursday:

Few clouds with a noticeable rise in temperatures especially in mountainous and inland regions where they exceed seasonal averages, northeasterly winds occasionally active especially in the south of the country.



Friday:

Few clouds to partly cloudy with high clouds and no significant change in temperatures, winds also occasionally active.



Surface Wind:

Southwesterly during the day, occasionally active, with speeds ranging between 15 and 35 km/h.



Visibility:

Moderate in general along the coast, deteriorating over the highlands due to fog.



Coastal Relative Humidity:

Between 65 and 80%



Sea Conditions:

Rough in general.



Water Surface Temperature:

28°C

Atmospheric Pressure:

1016 HPA

Equivalent to: 762 mm Mercury