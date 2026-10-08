Seven Simple Weekly Habits That Could Help Boost Happiness

Many people believe that happiness requires major life changes, such as switching jobs, moving to another city or changing personal relationships. But even when such decisions improve mood, their positive effects may fade sooner than expected.



Happiness is not a final destination, but a state of well-being that can be nurtured through simple, repeated actions, according to a report published by U.S. magazine Forbes.



A 2026 study published in Nature Human Behaviour suggests that a range of well-being practices, including mindfulness, compassion, physical activity and positive psychology exercises, can deliver similar benefits, with no clear evidence that one approach consistently outperforms the others.



Choosing activities that suit individual preferences and varying them over time may also make it easier to maintain these habits.



Here are seven simple practices that could help improve mood and support greater well-being.



1. Talk to someone you do not know well



Make time for a friendly conversation with a neighbor, a colleague you rarely speak to or someone you encounter during your day. Research on casual social interactions suggests that these brief exchanges can improve mood more than people might expect.



2. Try something you are not good at



Spend an hour learning a new skill, such as playing a musical instrument or trying an unfamiliar sport. The goal is not to achieve mastery, but to experience progress and develop new abilities, which may help build self-confidence.



3. Spend a little money on someone else



Buy a friend a coffee or give someone close to you a small gift. Research on prosocial spending suggests that voluntarily spending money on others can promote positive emotions, particularly when people see the happiness their gestures bring.



4. Go for a walk without your phone



Set aside time to walk without your phone or a predetermined destination. Taking a temporary break from screens and digital distractions may help ease mental strain and restore focus.



5. Put a name to your feelings



Rather than simply saying you feel bad, try to identify the emotion more precisely. Are you frustrated or disappointed? Anxious or afraid? Distinguishing between emotions can help you understand them and respond to them more effectively.



6. Savor the small things



Enjoy your morning coffee or a favorite meal without checking your phone or watching television. Paying attention to pleasant everyday experiences can help you appreciate them more fully instead of letting them pass unnoticed.



7. Plan something to look forward to



Schedule a simple activity for the coming week, such as watching a film or meeting a friend. Anticipating an enjoyable experience can itself generate positive feelings before the event takes place.



There is no single habit guaranteed to make everyone happy. But experimenting with different activities and consistently practicing those that work best for each individual may help improve psychological well-being over time.