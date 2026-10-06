Impeachment motion against Abbas Araghchi

A motion to impeach Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has been registered in parliament, Mohammad Rashidi, a member of the Iranian parliament’s presiding board, said, local media reports.





According to him, one of the members of parliament registered the impeachment motion, but the issue has not yet been referred to the presiding board.



Araghchi is accused of holding unauthorized talks with the US side through intermediaries during his visit to New York to attend the UN General Assembly.