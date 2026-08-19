Mohamed Sobhi Hospitalized.. His Brother Reveals the Truth About His Health

Gamal Sobhi, the actor’s brother and manager of his theater company, said in press statements that Mohamed Sobhi is in good health, explaining that his hospital stay was part of routine medical checkups, including tests and scans, and was not caused by any sudden illness.

He stressed that the veteran actor regularly undergoes medical examinations to monitor his health and denied reports suggesting that he had suffered a serious medical episode.

Gamal added that his brother is expected to leave the hospital once the required tests and medical procedures are completed, reassuring fans that his condition is stable and there is no cause for concern.

The attention surrounding Mohamed Sobhi’s health comes as the actor continues to maintain a presence in the artistic and theatrical scene. He was also recently honored with the State Appreciation Award in recognition of his long career and contributions to Egyptian art.

Mohamed Sobhi is considered one of Egypt’s most prominent theater and television stars, having presented numerous successful works throughout his decades-long career.

One of his most recent theatrical productions was “Aila Etamalaha Block,” staged at Sunbul City Theater and featuring Wafaa Sadek, Kamal Attia and Rehab Hussein.

His brother’s statements have now put an end to speculation surrounding his hospitalization, confirming that it was limited to routine medical examinations and that Sobhi is preparing to return home after completing them.