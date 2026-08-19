Dhafer L’Abidine Sparks Concern After Appearing in a Wheelchair Following Foot Injury

The video documented different stages of his injury, from visiting the doctor and undergoing medical examinations and X-rays to beginning his recovery and using mobility aids.

In one scene, L’Abidine was seen at the airport sitting in a wheelchair while being assisted by another person. In later footage, he appeared walking with the help of crutches.

The Tunisian star did not reveal the exact nature or cause of his injury, nor did he specify how long his recovery would take. He simply captioned the video: “Thank God for everything.”

His post quickly drew supportive messages from fans, who wished him a speedy recovery. Tunisian singer Latifa also reacted to the video, writing: “Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

The injury comes months after L’Abidine celebrated a major cinematic achievement. In March 2026, he won the Best Director award for his feature film “Sofia” at the 12th Manchester Film Festival in the United Kingdom.

“Sofia,” a British-Tunisian co-production, combines human drama with suspense, thriller and action elements. L’Abidine wrote, directed and produced the film, while also starring in it.

The cast also includes Hiba Abouk, Jessica Brown Findlay, Jonathan Hyde and Kais Setti.

The film follows a mother who travels from London to Tunisia in hopes of reuniting her daughter Sofia with her father. Her journey soon turns into a nightmare when the girl disappears, setting off a tense series of dramatic events.